Wednesday: AM rain/snow, with slushy accumulations possible over the highest elevations, then scattered PM rain showers before drying out. Winds: ENE 3-5 mph, High: 40 (36-43)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: Light N, Low: 31 (28-35)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: Light ENE, High: 51 (47-54), Low: 35 (31-37)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain/snow. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

After some sunshine yesterday, we’re just getting started with our second storm system of the week. Light precipitation, mainly in the form of cold rainfall outside of the highest elevations, has arrived overnight and it’s slowly picking up in intensity. Across far western MD and southern PA is where some snow has been mixing in so far, but until temperatures get cold enough this will likely be limited. Across those highest elevations, mainly above 2,000 feet, the possibility of 1-3” of slushy accumulation is most likely through lunchtime. Across the rest of the area, wet snow may still fall, but the chances of it sticking and accumulating more than an inch is rather low. By this afternoon, any leftover precipitation will be just rain, wrapping up by the late afternoon. Still cloudy with calm conditions tonight.

Thursday and Friday will be our next brief break before a much more potent system arrives for the weekend. A very weak front will cross through tomorrow, enough to keep us cloudy but not producing any additional precipitation. Temperatures will also be on the rise, reaching the upper 50’s by Friday afternoon. These warmer temperatures will be key, as it will stay warm enough for precipitation to fall as just rainfall across the board on Friday night before changes take place into Saturday.

This storm system has some question marks still, as this is a very dynamic situation. The northern and southern portions of the jet stream are set to merge, providing a perfect environment for this system to intensify rapidly. As it does so, it will be pulling in a lot of cold air behind it, enough to create a sharp cutoff between steady snow and steady rainfall. Directly west of this storm’s path will be the highest chance of snow, and directly east should see all rain. With questions as to the exact track and overall intensity of this system, it’s still to tough to say who may end up with some accumulating snowfall or just plain rainfall, but either way expect a total mess out there to kick off the weekend. It will also be very windy, as temperatures start dropping rapidly into Saturday night. Much quieter and sunnier with slowly warming temperatures into the beginning of next week.

Stay dry and have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson