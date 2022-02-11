Soak up the warmth, heading toward the 60’s today

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy again, but very warm. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph, High: 60 (57-64)

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with spotty mountain rain showers possible. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, Low: 43 (40-46)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Winds: WNW 8-12 mph, High: 56 (52-59), Low: 28 (25-30)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Valentine’s Day: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the middle to upper teens.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying their ride on the weather roller coaster, especially as we coast along one of these temperature peaks. Yesterday warmed up nicely into the 50’s again, even despite some blustery winds. We got colder again overnight thanks to those winds calming down a bit and skies clearing out some more as well. Today we’ll be in the warm sector of a developing storm system over the Great Lakes, which means even warmer conditions! Highs today will climb all the way into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s, with some breezy southerly winds sticking around. Clouds will increase tonight as that storm approaches the area, with some spotty rain showers possible west of I-81.

A similar chance for spotty rain showers remains into the first half of Saturday, but overall, this system isn’t going to produce much precipitation. The main thing it will do is drop temperatures a good bit, but in a gradual fashion, through Saturday and into Saturday night. After highs peak in the 50’s one last time, we’ll drop all the way back into the 20’s. As you potentially gear up for your Super Bowl party plans, it stays in the 30’s and a storm system will be passing nearby along the coast. After keeping some uncertainty in the forecast all week long, things are finally in focus for Sunday’s forecast. This system will stay too far south, and be too weak, to produce anything more than some isolated snow showers that may accumulate up to an inch or two.

Brisk, cold air sticks around to kick off next week, with highs barely scraping back into the 30’s on Valentine’s Day. From there though, we ride a very tall ramp back up for our temperatures, with nearly a 10-degree warmup from day to day. We’ll be in the 40’s with high pressure right overhead and mostly sunny skies in place Tuesday. This high slides east on Wednesday, kicking up southerly winds as highs reach the 50’s. Then finally, a storm system will move in on Thursday bringing scattered rain showers, but also continuing to push the warm air in, with highs likely back into the 60’s to end next week.

Have a fantastic Friday and enjoy the weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson