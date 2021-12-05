Snowfall amounts Wednesday will likely stick to the mountains westward

Clouds will build after a sunny start Sunday before our next system to bring us light rainfall Monday. Precipitation amounts for Monday look on the lighter side of things, with most locations seeing less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Expect breezy winds Monday as the cold front passes. Much cooler air is behind the system.

A wave of moisture has the potential to give us a wintry mix midweek. Highs for Wednesday will only be into the upper 30s and lower 40s, with morning lows in the 20s and 30s. Light accumulations are becoming more likely for the mountains to the west, but I still doubt the valleys and metro.

While we will likely see a cold rain, a trace of wintry precipitation is not entirely out of the equation. Stay tuned. More details to come in the coming days. I feel this may be the first glimpse of what is in store for the rest of the winter season.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Clouds building after a sunny start. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with breezy winds at times with a few showers. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday: Cooler with a possible mix of wintry precipitation late. Any light accumulation will likely stick to the mountains west. Highs will be in the 40s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with a mix of rain, sleet, and snow. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Saturday: Warmer with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek bowen