Snow showers arrive this evening, becoming steady tonight

Thursday: Some sunshine early, then mostly cloudy with snow showers arriving this evening. Winds: NW 4-8 mph, High: 38 (35-41)

Thursday night: Cloudy with snow, steady to heavy at times. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, Low: 24 (19-27)

Friday: Clearing skies and breezy, with any snow showers ending right after sunrise. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 31 (27-34), Low: 15 (11-18)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the middle to upper teens.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the teens.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Not much has changed out there since yesterday, with high clouds continuing to linger around with a bit of wind as well. We may see some sunshine this morning, but it will be short-lived at best. We’re going to be in the clear through the day today, even the evening commute home should be fine. By 6-8 PM though, that will change as snow showers begin to move in from the west. These will pick up and turn into a steady snowfall overnight, even becoming heavy at times over the mountains. As compared to the storm from earlier this week, this storm is going to drop all its snow overnight and then quickly be gone by Friday morning. On top of that, the main area of heaviest snow will be more to the west over the mountains, with the same areas from Monday not getting hit as hard.

All that being said, the expected totals haven’t changed all that much. The highest totals will be back into central WV and Garrett County, where 4-8” could fall. Moving more to the east into the heart of the viewing area, roughly 2-5” is expected, with a few locally higher amounts pushing 6” where the heaviest snow bands set up. This is nowhere near as bad as some areas got on Monday, but it’s certainly enough to cause some headaches. Gear up for a slower commute tomorrow morning, especially where roads are still a bit snow covered.

After all this mess is gone, it will be rather chilly and breezy the rest of Friday, with overnight lows Friday night dropping down into the teens. Saturday will be very sunny with Canadian high pressure moving into place, but another storm system will arrive on Sunday. The track of this system will be well west of us, so lots of warm air will move in and rain will be what we mostly see to end the weekend. Much colder air will yet again roll right in after that for the beginning of next week, with teens and 20’s likely with plenty of wind on Monday. Very calm and sunny conditions prevail next Tuesday and Wednesday with another high in place.

Stay safe in the snow tonight and have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson