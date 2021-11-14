Snow in the highest elevations west

It will be a mainly cloudy day before a chilly sprinkle of rain this evening. Snow showers will start in the highest elevations mid to late afternoon, dropping 2-4 inches before the advisory ends at 7 a.m. Monday morning. Garrett and Western Grant Counties are in the Winter Weather Advisory. While most of us may see a cold rain shower this evening, a flake of snow cannot be ruled out.

After Sunday, clouds will clear, and we will return to sunshine on Monday. Lows to start Monday morning will be in the 30s, with highs only in the 50s. We try to warm up mid-week, but a cold front Thursday cools us back off for Friday and Saturday. A slight chance of rain exists sometime Thursday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an evening shower. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Monday: A sprinkle of rain or a flake of snow early, then clearing out with highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the 60s.

Friday: Mainly sunny with highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen