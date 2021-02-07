NEW VIDEO: Snow for Sunday with bone-chilling winds Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- OVERNIGHT, WE’LL HAVE MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES AND TEMPERATURES LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE MID-20S TO THE UPPER 30S. THE ONE EXCEPTION MAY BE SOME UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS ACROSS THE ALLEGHENIES LATE TONIGHT INTO EARLY SATURDAY. AFTER A SUNNY START TO THE WEEKEND, CLOUDS WILL BUILD IN FROM THE SOUTH AS A STORM MOVES TOWARD OUR DIRECTION SATURDAY NIGHT. SOME UNCERTAINTY REMAINS IN THE EXACT TRACK OF THE LOW, BUT IT LOOKS LIKE IT WILL BE MAINLY A SNOW EVENT FOR A MAJORITY OF THE REGION. GIVEN THE OVERALL TREND IN LONG RANGE FORECAST MODELS, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OUT OF STERLING, VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH FOR THE POTENTIAL OF SEVERAL INCHES SNOW. THE BULL’S-EYE OF SNOW AMOUNTS LOOKS TO FALL EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS, EXTENDING INTO NORTHERN AND NORTHEAST MARYLAND. AS TEMPERATURES WARM SUNDAY MORNING, A MIX OR TRANSITION TO RAIN IS EXPECTED ACROSS CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND INTO SOUTHERN MARYLAND, POTENTIALLY NUDGING IN AND AROUND THE BELTWAY BY MID-MORNING. THE STORM WILL MOVE OFF THE COAST AROUND MIDDAY SUNDAY, AND THE SNOW AND MIX WILL QUICKLY DIMINISH. DRIER WEATHER CONDITIONS LOOK TO RETURN TO THE REGION SUNDAY NIGHT AND INTO THE START OF NEXT WEEK.

OVERALL, THE WEATHER STAYS ACTIVE WITH WEAK SYSTEMS TO IMPACT THE REGION WITH ON AND OFF RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS. THE OTHER TAKEAWAY FOR NEXT WEEK IS A SOMEWHAT PROLONGED PERIOD OF BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES IS LIKELY STARTING IN THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK. THE TRUE SURGE OF TRUE ARCTIC AIR LOOKS TO BE NEXT WEEKEND INTO THE FOLLOWING WEEK. STAY TUNED FOR MORE DETAILS AND ENJOY SUPER BOWL WEEKEND!