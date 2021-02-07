Skip to content
NEW VIDEO: Snow for Sunday with bone-chilling winds Monday
Weather
by:
Derek Bowen
Posted:
Feb 7, 2021 / 07:24 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 7, 2021 / 11:06 AM EST
UPDATE: NWS removes D.C. metro from the Winter Storm Warning.
Mixing precipitation is likely to the south and east. Snowfall around the Beltway will likely be lesser due to the mix of rain and snow.
Snowfall totals are trending less as the likelihood of rain and snow increases across the Beltway and southeast, where warmer temperatures are this morning. Overnight, however, surfaces could refreeze as temperatures plummet into the teens and 20s.
