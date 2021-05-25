Slowly clearing out, a few mountain showers possible

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and foggy in spots this morning, with afternoon clearing and some spotty mountain showers possible. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 81 (75-84)

Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 68 (66-71)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and storms, a few storms could turn strong to severe. Winds: SW 8-12 mph, High: 92 (88-96), Low: 66 (61-68)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Friday: Cloudy with rain, a few rumbles of thunder are also possible. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Usually a cloudy and rainy Monday would really put a damper on the start of the week, but my goodness it was good to see that rain out there yesterday. After nearly two weeks straight of little to no rain, much of the viewing area picked up some very beneficial rainfall. All that ended last evening for the most part, and this morning we’re waking up to the leftover cloud cover and some fog. It’s going to start out as a cloudy and cool morning, but a warm front is going to redevelop and push north of us this afternoon. That will create a slow clearing from west to east with temperatures rising back into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. A few showers could pop up over the Blue Ridge Mountains as well, but the majority of the area stays dry today.

Warm air will continue to surge northward once the warm front passes by, as tonight is going to be very mild. We’ll then push record highs tomorrow, with temperatures all the way back into the lower to middle 90’s. A cold front will start to approach from the Great Lakes during this time, and combined with all the heat showers and storms will fire up. A few of these could go severe, with gusty winds and heavy downpours the main threats. All of this activity will die down by the overnight, with the cold front finishing its trek to the south. Thursday will be dry and noticeably less humid, but temperatures won’t be dropping just yet as we stay in the 80’s.

The cold front mentioned above will stall just south of us toward the end of the week, with low pressure developing over the Midwest and pushing east right along this stalled front. We’ll be back to soggy and cool conditions by Friday, with another decent round of rainfall expected through Friday night. This low will linger along the coastline to kick off the holiday weekend, so Saturday will stay cloudy and cool with isolated showers still possible. Not the greatest start to the extended weekend, but conditions will start to improve Sunday, with fairly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures likely on Memorial Day.

Have a great Tuesday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson