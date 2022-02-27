We have clouds to start Sunday, but sunnier skies will come as the day progresses. Highs will be in the 50s today but will fall to the 40s Monday after a dry cold front pushes through. We rebound quickly into the mid to upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday before another dip into the come Friday.

There is a slight chance of precipitation Tuesday into Wednesday and sometime Saturday, but I think most of us will remain dry this week. Climate models show more rain to come as we head into the first whole week of March. Temperatures look to continue an above-average trend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny with highs in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

Thursday: Cloudy skies with highs in the 50s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs back into the 50s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen