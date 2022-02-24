Thursday: Cloudy with light snow/sleet possible early, then a steadier batch of sleet/freezing rain late. Winds: ENE 4-8 mph, High: 36 (32-38)

Thursday night: Cloudy with sleet early and mainly freezing rain after that. Winds: SE 8-12 mph, Low: 32 (29-35)

Friday: Cloudy with AM rain showers, then clearing out and becoming windy. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph, High: 51 (47-54), Low: 26 (22-29)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

We got colder once again overnight after a gorgeous rest of our Wednesday, and this colder air is setting the stage for the wintry mess we’re likely to see tonight. Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories cover a good swath of the region with ice accumulations expected. Early this morning, the first wave of light snow/sleet is moving in, but overall, this won’t do much before dissipating. The afternoon will be quiet, but then the second, more intense batch of precipitation moves in. Temperatures at the surface will be tremendously important, as a few degree swing could mean the difference between ice and just plain rain. Right now, we’ll start with sleet shortly after sunset, changing over to all freezing rain tonight.

Ice accumulations are going to be the most intense over the higher elevations and to the north, where the freezing rain will be sustained straight into tomorrow morning. We could see up to a quarter of an inch across far western MD and parts of southern PA. Elsewhere, like the Eastern Panhandle, NOVA, and the rest of northern MD, there could be a glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice before any leftover precipitation changes to rain tomorrow morning. Thankfully, we should clear out by lunchtime tomorrow, but it will be turning windy and colder yet again by tomorrow night. This wind could be a hazard for those locations that do receive significant icing because the weight of the ice on trees and power lines along with the wind could cause damage and power outages.

The weekend is looking quiet at least, with partly cloudy skies and seasonable cool temperatures. There may be a few more clouds late Sunday as a clipper system passes just to our north, but we shouldn’t see any precipitation. Getting a little chillier behind this system on Monday, but we head right back up with our temperatures next Tuesday and Wednesday while staying dry.

Stay safe out there and have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson