Showers this afternoon, breezy and much cooler tonight

Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry through the morning, turning breezy and cloudy with scattered showers by the afternoon. Winds: SW 15-25 mph, High: 71 (67-74)

Thursday night: Cloudy with scattered showers early, then clearing while staying breezy. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, Low: 36 (32-40)

Friday: Partly cloudy and still breezy. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 47 (42-50), Low: 28 (23-31)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely late. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Cloudy with isolated AM showers, then gradually clearing. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Yesterday’s afternoon sunshine was quite nice, and it felt a little warm for the first time this week. As we head into another day, temperatures remain mild as a southwest flow has firmly set itself up. A cold front is quickly approaching the area from the west and will bring about a sudden change back to chilly conditions tonight. Before that though, sunny skies will prevail, as we ramp up toward the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Showers will roll in through the afternoon, quickly moving to the east shortly after sunset. Winds will sharply switch around to the northwest and as it clears out tonight it will turn chilly quite rapidly.

Such a potent cold front rolling through is going to set us up for a continued chilly stretch into the weekend. This will be especially noticeable tomorrow, with breezy northwest winds still going and highs only reaching the upper 40’s. Thankfully, the winds will die down as high pressure settles in nicely for Saturday. By Sunday, this same high will already be offshore to the east, with the next storm system moving right on in. It looks like it will just turn cloudy and stay dry to wrap up the last day of the weekend, but showers will be arriving by Sunday night at the latest.

After another soggy stretch, our rinse and repeat of chillier air continues into next week. Overall, we are mostly going to be stuck with a massive upper-level low over the East Coast for the next several days, which is what’s helping to keep us a bit unsettled and rather cool. The one difference with this early week storm system is that it will linger nearby as another area of high pressure forces its way in by Tuesday. This will tighten the pressure gradient and make it very windy to go along with the chill and expected sunshine both Tuesday and next Wednesday.

Stay dry out there and have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson