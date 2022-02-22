Showers slowly arrive, soggy into Wednesday

Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, mostly during the PM. Winds: S 15-25 mph, High: 62 (57-64)

Tuesday night: Cloudy with showers continuing. Winds: SW 8-12 mph, Low: 57 (54-59)

Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy with isolated AM showers, then some clearing late. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, High: 67 (64-70), Low: 35 (31-38)

Thursday: Cloudy with a PM wintry mix, mostly freezing rain is possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the 30’s.

Friday: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

A gorgeous setup unfolded for us yesterday, with a lot of sunshine and temperatures that made a run into the upper 60’s, truly spring-like! This was the best day we’ll get the rest of the week though, as an active pattern will keep us unsettled from here on out. Clouds started to return overnight, and rain is already just west of us this morning. Showers will start moving in from west to east very slowly, starting around mid-morning in the mountains west of I-81 and finally reaching the I-95 corridor by the early to mid-afternoon. It won’t be a complete washout, but showers will continue to pass through on and off into tonight. Get ready to have those windows open or turn on the air tonight, as mild temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s will stick around straight into tomorrow.

Other than a few isolated showers early on Wednesday morning, we’ll be done with the rain quickly as the storm system responsible heads out. Before the cold front of this system swings through, we’ll still climb all the way up toward 70 degrees tomorrow, especially in those locations that clear a bit and see some sunshine. It will get sharply colder Wednesday night, with lows falling all the way into the 30’s. With this colder air in place, the next storm system will be fast on the heels of the first one, arriving by Thursday. Its exact track looks to be right overhead, if not slightly northwest of the area. This will be something to watch closely, as the track of the storm will play a key role in the winter weather threat for Thursday.

If all holds true, temperatures will be hovering just above freezing as the first wave of precipitation arrives Thursday afternoon. On top of that, winds could be favorable for a bit cold air damming at the surface while temperatures rise higher in the atmosphere, the prime setup for freezing rain. The main time for this will be late Thursday into Thursday night, with the highest threat for icing close to the Mason-Dixon line. Heading into Friday, temperatures rise briefly to change things over to rain as the storm heads out, with colder and drier conditions expected Saturday. Another system passes just south of us Sunday, but we should miss the brunt of this system and just see some clouds. We get colder still as March arrives early next week.

Stay dry and have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson