Showers move out, cold weather moves in overnight

If you have sensitive vegetation outdoors, you may want to bring it in this evening, or certainly cover it to protect it. Garrett County, Md along with Mineral and Grant counties in West Virginia are under Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings. – Scott Sumner

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TODAY’S RAIN AMOUNTS HAVE AVERAGED AROUND A QUARTER TO A HALF INCH ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA, UNDER UNSEASONABLY CHILLY CONDITIONS. DRIER AIR SHOULD WORK ITS WAY IN OVERNIGHT WITH LOWS IN THE 30S AND 40S FOR MOST OF THE AREA AND 20S ALONG THE RIDGES OF THE ALLEGHENY FRONT. THIS HAS PROMPTED THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TO ISSUE FROST ADVISORIES AND FREEZE WARNINGS FROM MIDNIGHT TO MID-MORNING THURSDAY. THE WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES COVER GARRETT COUNTY IN MARYLAND AND GRANT AND ALLEGANY COUNTIES IN WEST VIRGINIA. THURSDAY IS A DECENT DAY, WITH PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES AND NO PRECIPITATION. THURSDAY NIGHT WILL BE MAINLY DRY AS WELL, BUT A FEW SHOWERS MAY IMPACT OUR NORTHWESTERN ZONES. MORE WIDESPREAD SHOWERS ARE EXPECTED HEADING INTO FRIDAY AS A STORM AND ASSOCIATED COLD FRONT PASS THROUGH. BREEZY AND UNUSUALLY COLD CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED BEHIND THIS SYSTEM LATER FRIDAY NIGHT. LOWS WILL RANGE FROM THE MID-20S TO THE MID-30S IN THE MOUNTAINS. A FREEZE WARNING MAY ONCE AGAIN BE NEEDED FOR PORTIONS OF THE AREA.

BEHIND FRIDAY’S FRONT, THE WEEKEND LOOKS DRIER, AS A LARGE CANADIAN HIGH-PRESSURE SYSTEM BUILDS TOWARDS OUR AREA. IT MAY BE DRY, BUT IT WILL ALSO BE BREEZY SATURDAY, MAKING IT FEEL COOLER THAN THE ACTUAL THERMOMETER READING. HEADING INTO SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY, THE WINDS WILL RELAX AND UNDER MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES OVERNIGHT, ANOTHER THREAT OF FROST AND FREEZING CONDITIONS ARE VERY POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY WEST OF THE I-95 CORRIDOR. ONCE AGAIN, SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION WILL CERTAINLY BE AT RISK, ESPECIALLY IN THE SHELTERED VALLEYS WHERE IT WILL BE THE COLDEST. TEMPERATURES ARE CONTINUED TO BE BELOW NORMAL, IN THE 40S AND 50S. SUNDAY NIGHT, ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM APPROACHES OUR AREA HEADING INTO MONDAY.

TONIGHT: OCCASIONAL SHOWERS EARLY EVENING. LOWS IN THE 30S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY EARLY, WITH SHOWERS ARRIVING BY AFTERNOON/EVENING. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS FROM AROUND 50 DEGREES SATURDAY, CLOSER TO AROUND 60 DEGREES ON SUNDAY.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!