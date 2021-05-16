Showers for Sunday before turning hot, dry, and muggy

High pressure will move out to sea, pumping in more moisture to bring us rainfall later this morning and into the afternoon. A few showers may drop up to three-tenths of an inch of rain. Rain should move out later this evening.

Clouds will linger into Monday. Highs will be close to the average for this time of year. Temperatures will depart from the average and rise above for the remainder of the week. We begin to see more sunshine as we go into Tuesday.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures will give off heat and humidity after mid-week as highs rise 10 to 15 degrees above average later this week into next weekend. Climate models suggest dry conditions this week, with temperatures continuing above average for the week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. A quarter of an inch of rain is possible, with a few areas seeing up to three-tenths.

Monday: Clouds linger with highs in the 70s. Temperatures will be close to the average for this time of year.

Tuesday: Temperatures warm up into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the 80s.

Thursday: Hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Highs rising 10 to 15 degrees above average with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Partly sunny with some locations getting close to 90 degrees.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen