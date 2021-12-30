Showers are ending, but misty conditions persist

Thursday: Cloudy with AM rain showers, then staying misty and drizzly into the afternoon. Winds: Light ESE, High: 55 (51-59)

Thursday night: Cloudy skies and mild. Winds: L&V, Low: 45 (41-48)

New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 60 (56-63), Low: 49 (47-52)

New Year’s Day: Cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunday: Cloudy and windy with isolated rain showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the 20’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, chilly, and breezy. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

More rain moved in last night, and it certainly did its job. Many locations picked up between a quarter and a half an inch of rainfall, and we’re waking up to very damp conditions. Despite only seeing a few additional scattered showers this morning, a light mist/drizzle is likely to persist all day long under very cloudy skies. It will still be very mild for late December though, with highs still in the 50’s and lows tonight that won’t drop out of the 40’s. The light drizzle should finally end tonight, but the clouds aren’t going anywhere.

At the very least, your New Year’s Eve plans shouldn’t run into any complications from the weather with high pressure very briefly nudging in. While it will continue to be rather cloudy, temperatures will continue to rise, this time into the 60’s. Dare I say it, you can have some New Year’s celebrations outside! Soon after the ball drops though, more rain is set to move in. A strong storm system will churn up the Appalachian Mountains from the south, pulling in a lot of warmth and moisture. While it doesn’t look like it will rain all day, multiple rounds of stray rainfall will kick off 2022. The rain slowly winds down Saturday night into Sunday.

While we stay mild as the rain falls, we’re in line for quite the shot of cold air behind this storm system. Winds will pick up and become rather strong Sunday, just as temperatures free-fall from the 50’s and 60’s down to the 20’s and 30’s. If any precipitation is lingering around, it could turn over from rain to snow. As of right now, this doesn’t look likely, and any snow we do see shouldn’t cause any major issues. This is a developing situation though, and one to watch as the storm system gets closer. Windy and chilly conditions will continue into Monday, with some sunshine finally returning. Generally quiet and cool weather is in store through the middle of next week with Canadian high pressure anchoring across along the Eastern US.

Stay dry out there and have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson