Showers and storms Saturday, Tuesday

A mix of clouds this morning across the area may help limit the impact of severe weather today. A marginal risk of severe weather is possible Saturday afternoon. A few showers may embed a few severe storms, with winds and hail being the main threat.

While areas caught in the middle of the storm may see up to an inch of rain, the region may see about a quarter to half-inch of rain Saturday. A better chance for heavier showers is associated with some leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Claudette, which made landfall early Saturday morning along the Louisiana gulf coast.

While Claudette does not make much of an appearance here locally, she is expected to go back out to sea after her on-shore visit to the southeast exiting back out to sea over the Carolinas, regaining tropical storm strength early Tuesday morning off the DelMarVa coast. Waters along the shore may be dangerous as we go into next week.

Temperatures turn below average briefly on Wednesday after Tuesday’s cold front. Temperatures trend closer to average to finish off the week with many dry conditions.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be strong to severe. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with an early morning shower. A storm may pop-up during the evening hours. Expect plenty of dry time with high in the 80s and 90s.

Monday: Hot and humid and a possible summer’s chance of a storm. Highs will be in the 90s.

Tuesday: Showers and storms likely with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies with highs slightly below the average. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs closer to average in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: An off chance of a sprinkle or two, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen