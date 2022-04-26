We’re in for a day of change after we got to soak up one last warm and sunny afternoon yesterday. Mild air and moisture are building ahead of an approaching cold front, leading to a warm and grey start to our Tuesday thanks to some fog and low clouds. At the very least, it’s going to stay dry for now, but we’ll see that change around lunchtime. Scattered showers will move across the mountains during the late morning, with these showers pushing toward the coast in the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder may be heard, but showers are mainly going to be what we can expect. We’ll clear this rainfall out by midnight tonight at the latest, with much cooler air rolling in as lows drop down into the 40’s.

This cold front will be more noticeable for the change in temperatures we’ll see rather than the rainfall it produces. Canadian high pressure is going to be settling in for the middle to end of the week, which will give us an amazing amount of sunshine. Northwest winds will be in place as well though, becoming gusty at times on Wednesday. This will lock in the colder air, with highs only in the 50’s. Sure, it will be chilly during the day, but our overnights will be even colder. Lows will be down into the 30’s both Wednesday and Thursday night, and this is a concern as frost could develop, especially along and west of I-81.

High pressure will remain locked in to our north into the weekend, as the overall weather pattern becomes stagnant. At the very least, we’ll see a slight uptick in our temperatures Friday and Saturday, though we’ll still be a bit below seasonal normals for late April. A warm front will start approaching on Sunday, though it’s going to lose steam as it runs into the strong high pressure to the north. While showers could still develop before the weekend ends, it’s likely we will just see plenty of clouds but stay dry. The better chance for showers comes next Monday as the low pressure over the center of the country moves closer.

Stay day and have a great Tuesday!

7-Day Forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy with patchy AM fog, then PM showers. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 69 (64-72)

Tuesday night: Slowly clearing with isolated showers possible before midnight. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Low: 44 (40-47)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 57 (54-60), Low: 34 (29-37)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 30’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Monday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.