What an amazing start to the week it was with all the sunshine, but we’re in for some changes today. A low pressure center is passing across the Great Lakes early this morning, with rain building just west of us over the Ohio River Valley. We’ll start out by going from clear skies to cloudy skies through the morning, with a steadily more humid feel to the air. By midday, showers should start to crest the western mountains, very slowly spreading east into the afternoon. Most of the rain today will be found across the western half of the viewing area, with only lighter rainfall likely as you head toward I-95. Some storms could mix in, but the ingredients aren’t there for much storm activity. This first system will clear out and take the rain with it tonight as we dry out toward Wednesday morning.

As we sit in between systems, most of the day tomorrow will be dry as a frontal boundary sits just south of the area. This same front will start to rebound north tomorrow afternoon as a warm front, pushing us back into the mid-80’s with plenty of humidity after only being in the upper 70’s today. A new low pressure center will develop along this warm front into Wednesday night, developing another round of rain and possible storms. This time around, it looks likely that the rain will be on the heavier side. After all our recent soggy weather, this does raise the possibility of flooding across the area, so we’ll have to keep a close eye on things until Thursday morning when the rain should finally wrap up.

Once again, this same frontal boundary will be situated just south of the area on Thursday and Friday, but it should be far enough south for some much more comfortable air to arrive. Expect some sunshine and much lower humidity into Friday night, with very seasonal temperatures as well. The models are showing a lot of spread when it comes to Saturday, but the signs are there for yet another round of rain as another low develops nearby and passes through. The exact path of this low will be key: if it’s a bit more north we could have some possible strong storms, if it’s more south it will stay cooler with steadier rain. Either way, the first half of the weekend doesn’t look the greatest, with some showers lingering into Sunday morning. After a very active week, high pressure should bring back some sunshine into the start of next week.

Stay dry and have a great Tuesday!

7-Day Forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy at times with scattered PM showers and storms, mainly to the west. Winds: S 10-15 mph, High: 80 (76-82)

Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms early. Winds: SSW 3-5 mph, Low: 66 (63-69)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated PM showers and storms, mainly late. Winds: Var. 4-8 mph, High: 85 (81-88), Low: 67 (65-70)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated AM showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain and a storm to two possible. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with AM showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.