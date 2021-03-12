Shower chances ending, warm until cooler air arrives tonight

Friday: Mostly cloudy with very spotty showers early, then slow clearing in the late afternoon. Winds: WNW 8-12 mph, High: 67 (64-71)

Friday night: Partly cloudy and breezy at times. Winds: NNW 10-20 mph, Low: 37 (34-41)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, High: 54 (50-58), Low: 35 (31-38)

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible late. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Records we’re easily set yesterday in places like Hagerstown and Martinsburg, as afternoon highs jumped up to just short of 80 degrees. Even the arrival of some darker clouds and very brief rainfall couldn’t tamper with the warmth, as we’re waking up to lots of 50’s and 60’s very early this morning. The front responsible for this brief rain and cloud cover is finishing its way through this morning, with any spotty showers gone by mid-morning. Clouds will linger a bit longer, likely not clearing until the late afternoon. It will still remain decently warm today, with highs still in the 60’s. The cool down kicks in tonight, as temperatures will fall into the 30’s and lower 40’s.

Canadian high pressure over the Great Lakes will be the main influence on our conditions this weekend, which means it should be a beautiful one. Saturday will feature a little more sunshine than Sunday, but will also be slightly cooler. Highs will generally be in the 50’s, which is pretty typical for mid-March. We actually will continue to get colder into early next week, so the taste of spring was a definite teaser. As a storm system begins to churn up to the south, north winds will continue to bump our temperatures down, with highs only into the 40’s on Monday with fairly dry conditions. The above-mentioned storm system will start to roll in late Monday into Monday night, with light showers beginning likely after sunset.

Now, the chance looks fairly minimal at this point, but with lows down near the freezing mark into Tuesday morning there is a slight chance for some wet snowflakes to mix in over the higher elevations very early on. This potential wintry weather doesn’t look to cause any problems, especially as we get well above freezing and only see rain showers the rest of Tuesday. Into St. Patrick’s Day and beyond, it’s looking to stay fairly cloudy with a continued chance for some light showers but temperatures should actually warm back up a bit as well.

Have a great Friday and enjoy the weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson