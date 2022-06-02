A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through mid-evening, before better weather arrives overnight into the weekend

Good Thursday! Throughout the afternoon and into the early to mid-evening a cold front will be moving in from the northwest, bringing the potential for damaging wind gusts potentially exceeding 40 to 50 mph. In addition, to the gusty winds, hail are possible too, so stay weather alert as daytime heating evolves to help induce showers and strong to severe thunderstorms. As far as timing, expect the more persistent and strongest thunderstorm activity to be from around mid-afternoon through mid-evening, basically 2 pm to 8 pm. A close second in terms of threats would be flooding rains due to training thunderstorms, where some locally heavy rain amounts up to 3 inches in a three hour period could occur. The majority of the most active weathernow seems to be focused along the I-95 corridor with the biggest threat focus near and south of Washington D.C., but storms rolling over the Blue Ridge mountains could develop enough to be severe as well. The good news in all of this, is that Friday and certainly over the weekend, drier, less humid air makes its way into the region along with a decent amount of sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

Tonight: Early storms with mainly partly cloudy skies. Lows range between 53-67 degrees.

Friday: Variably cloudy and less humid. Highs around 80 degrees.

Weekend: Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with overnight showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scatterd T-showers. Highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great night!

Scott Sumner