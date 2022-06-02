Heat and humidity continued to build the rest of our Wednesday, as we hit the lower 90’s one more time. It’s still plenty mild and muggy this morning, but it’s also still quiet, for now at least. Some showers and storms have been passing by near the PA-MD border, signs of what’s to come when that cold front arrives this afternoon. We should warm up into the 80’s before it arrives, with cooler air coming along with the storms. The threat of severe storms is still in play, mainly from 2-8 PM. Damaging winds continue to be the primary threat, with small hail also possible with the most intense cells. If you want to avoid this stormy weather, head out this morning and you should be in the clear. For those commuting home this evening, take it easy and stay aware as these storms roll through.

Storm activity will slowly wind down overnight and it’s going to be quite clear Friday morning. It’s going to feel amazing starting tomorrow with all the cooler and less humid air arriving behind the cold front. This will settle in under a breezy northwest wind, so expect a bit of a brisk wind at times tomorrow. Other than that, this weekend is looking downright amazing with highs right around 80 degrees and lows into the 50’s under a very clear sky.

Our weather pattern doesn’t look like it will change much at all as we get into next week, with a very zonal (west to east) flow in place. Temperatures and humidity will very slowly go back on the rise, likely reaching the middle 80’s by next Wednesday. Our next chance of rainfall comes with a disturbance bringing a cold front in on Tuesday, producing some scattered showers and storms. Models are indicating that this front will stall by next Wednesday, so isolated showers and storm chances are likely to continue.

Stay weather aware today and have a great Thursday!

7-Day Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with PM rain and storms, some storms could be severe with damaging winds and hail. Winds: W 4-8 mph, High: 86 (81-89)

Thursday night: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms early, clearing late. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Low: 61 (57-64)

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 79 (76-82), Low: 55 (52-58)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.