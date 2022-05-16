A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 9:00 pm for the following: Loudoun, Fairfax, Fauquier, Prince William, Culpeper, Stafford, Spotsylvania counties in Northern Virginia, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Howard, Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland. The watch means that conditions are favorable for severe storms, as a cold front passes across the area early evening.

Good Monday! Tonight, a strong cold front is forecast to pass off our coast and clear our skies, but in the meantime, the National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. Any storm that does form between now and when the Watch expires has very gusty winds and small hail. Behind the front drier, breezier conditions look to follow. Tuesday looks to be slightly cooler and less humid, with daytime highs comfortably in the 70s, and even into Wednesday, there will be plenty of sunshine to start the day. By Wednesday afternoon and evening; however; clouds will be on the increase along with nighttime showers. By Thursday, we could once again have rain on our doorstep, as a warm front lifts through and north of our area. By Fri afternoon, with a warm front well north of the area and wet weather chances decreasing, it will feel like summer as the heat and humidity increase. The summerlike weather is forecast to be with us this upcoming weekend.

Tonight: Early scattered showers and storms, then partly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows range between 56-64 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny and less humid. Highs in the 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny early with clouds increasing and late showers. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy ad hot. Highs around 90 degrees.

Weekend: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/t-showers. Highs range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s.

Monday: Variably cloudy and cooler. Highs in the 70s

Have a great night and week!

Scott Sumner