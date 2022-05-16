Despite it being rather muggy all weekend, we really didn’t experience any true warmth until yesterday when we jumped into the 80’s. This combination then led to some scattered storms last evening, a little precursor to what’s to come here today. For now, we have very calm and mild conditions this morning, with areas of patchy fog. This will all clear out quickly in favor of sunshine into the afternoon, heating things up as a strong cold front rolls in from the west. The ingredients are lining up just right for the likelihood of severe storms: an afternoon arrival time of the front, some heating beforehand, and plenty of available moisture and energy in the atmosphere. Storms will be rolling in along a broken line along and west of I-81 from 1-3 PM, then east of I-81 from 4-6 PM. We should be in the clear once the cold front clears I-95, which looks to take shape this evening, likely around 7 PM. The primary threats to watch for are damaging winds and hail, and while the tornado threat is low it’s not completely out of the question for a few to spin up. Stay weather aware out there today folks.

Once this activity ends, we’re in a much nicer middle of the week. High pressure will bring back plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, and it will be noticeably less humid as drier air rolls in on breezy west-northwest winds. A few clouds make a return Wednesday while we stay warm and comfortable in the 70’s. By Thursday a warm front is expected to push north, bringing the next chance for showers and storms. There’s still a healthy level of disagreement between the models as to how intense this rain and storm activity may be, but just be ready for more soggy weather either way.

As this warm front lifts north, we’re about to turn the corner straight into summer. A Bermuda high will be building in off the Atlantic Coast, which means high temperatures will skyrocket into the upper 80’s for both Friday and Saturday. Be sure to grab the cold water and sunblock for these days, but as time wears along the sunshine will be a little less prevalent on Saturday. The next storm system is going to be rolling in from the Great Lakes, with the exact timing of showers in storms still in question. Right now it appears Saturday night will be the prime time for this, with a few showers lingering into Sunday morning. Behind this system we’ll once again cool back down and clear out, feeling a lot less summer-like early next week.

Stay safe out there everyone and have a great Monday!

7-Day Forecast:

Monday: Morning fog and variable clouds will give way to afternoon storms, some of which could turn severe with damaging winds, hail, and a few spin-up tornadoes possible. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph, High: 81 (77-84)

Monday night: Storms quickly end with clearing skies. Winds: W 8-12 mph, Low: 55 (50-58)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, High: 77 (74-81), Low: 51 (47-54)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible late. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated AM showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the 50’s.