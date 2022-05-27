It’s the start of a big holiday weekend for many out there, and Mother Nature is trying to throw a wrench in the plans today. Severe storms are still a possibility this Friday, but there has been a change overnight. The storm system creating this active weather is arriving a little earlier, bringing rain across western MD and WV early this morning. This is a slightly good thing because the earlier we get the rain going the less likely we are to build up some heat and energy for any potential storms to work off this afternoon. Again, the chance for damaging winds, hail, and a spin-up tornado is still there, but the chances of these things are getting lower by the hour. The highest chance for severe storms looks to be between 11 AM and 2 PM today. Our main concern now turns to flooding rainfall, however. Heavy rain in short spurts could lead to issues, especially in low-lying areas and along small streams and creeks. For commuters, this could be a big issue. If you encounter a flooded roadway, remember to turn around and find a new route.

Scattered showers and storms are likely to continue into the night, though they will be a lot less widespread and as the sun goes down any storms will weaken significantly. Almost all the rain will be done with by sunrise on Saturday, but there could still be a few showers tomorrow morning. The rest of the day will feature plenty of clearing and it should turn out quite beautiful before all is said and done. High pressure will then continue to build in the rest of the weekend, keeping us sunny as can be. Temperatures will trend upward rather quickly, into the lower 80’s on Sunday and then to the upper 80’s for Memorial Day, perfect for those kick off celebrations for the unofficial start of summer.

As the month of June begins, we’re expecting to stay on the hot side of things. Temperatures will continue to stay in the lower 90’s with quite a bit of humidity also returning for Tuesday and Wednesday. After a rather prolonged hot and dry stretch, the next possible system will be arriving late on Thursday with some possible showers by Thursday night.

Stay weather aware today and have a great holiday weekend!

7-Day Forecast:

Friday: Cloudy with rain and storms. Flooding rainfall, damaging winds, hail, and a spin-up tornado are all possible. Winds: S 10-20 mph, High: 78 (73-80)

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Winds: WSW 4-8 mph, Low: 61 (57-64)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated AM showers. Winds: W 8-12 mph, High: 77 (74-80), Low: 58 (55-61)

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible late. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.