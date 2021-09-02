River levels remain up, much drier the next few days

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, and breezy at times. Winds: NNW 15-25 mph, High: 76 (72-79)

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Low: 54 (48-57)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 77 (73-80), Low: 56 (50-59)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Ida’s impacts are going to continue to be felt over the next few days, but thankfully, our conditions have improved drastically overnight. Much drier and cooler air has funneled in and cleared skies out, and we’re looking at a very sunny and comfortable day ahead. We are on the backside of Ida’s remnants and the pressure gradient is still tight, so winds will be breezy at times out of the northwest. Gusts could hit 25-30 mph, but by the evening winds should be calming down. River levels are still up after all the rainfall yesterday, so Flood Warnings remain in place across the area for rivers that are still currently flooded. Watch for and avoid any flooded areas, but know water levels will slowly drop as we head into the weekend.

It’s going to feel like a taste of fall these next few days as Canadian high pressure settles overhead. We’ll really notice the change tonight, as low temperatures fall into the 50’s area-wide, with the exception being some even cooler 40’s over the mountains. We’ll keep with this trend both Friday and Saturday, with cool and crisp overnights and mostly sunny afternoons with high temperatures around the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

There will be a small disturbance well to the north on Sunday that will bring a weak cold front through on Sunday. There won’t be a lot of forcing or moisture available, so this front won’t cause much of a concern for your holiday weekend plans. A few isolated showers are likely, but by Labor Day we should be dry once again. Return flow from the south will push our temperatures back into the 80’s during the afternoons and 60’s at night for early next week, with another weak disturbance possible by mid-week. Generally though, the next several days look comfortable and dry, conditions we certainly can use for a little bit after Ida’s flooding rainfall.

Have a great Thursday and enjoy the beautiful day!

Meteorologist Damon Matson