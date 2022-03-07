Monday: Cloudy, very warm, and turning windy with late PM rain. Winds: SW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 40-50 mph, High: 77 (73-80)

Monday night: Cloudy with gusty showers early, drying out and calming down after midnight. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-40 mph, Low: 37 (33-40)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: NNW 10-15 mph, High: 50 (45-52), Low: 36 (31-38)

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain/snow. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with gusty rain. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 20’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Spring certainly felt like it sprung up across the area over the weekend, but don’t be fooled as we look ahead this week. Even still, those 70-degree highs yesterday were spectacular, even if we did have to deal with clouds and some spotty rain showers. Today will be even warmer still, as record highs could fall for today’s date with readings hitting the upper 70’s and possibly even the lower 80’s. All the while, it should remain cloudy and dry, up until a powerful cold front arrives late this afternoon. A strong line of gusty rain will move from west to east roughly around 4-7 PM. Steady wind speeds of 15-25 mph can be expected all day, but gusts could hit as high as 50-55 mph as this front and rain passes through. Gusty showers will continue until midnight, with drier, cooler, and calmer conditions to follow into Tuesday.

We’ll catch a very short break tomorrow, but clouds will still be tough to get rid of. Highs should only manage to get back into the upper 40’s, and this colder air will play a key role for Wednesday’s storm system as an active week lies ahead of us. This next storm will be tracking north along a stalled boundary close to the Atlantic Coast, wrapping around some colder air into our area as it arrives. Given the higher March sun angle and lack of any true frigid air locked in place for some time before the storm’s arrival, snowfall doesn’t seem likely to accumulate enough for any major concern. Even still, a steady mix of rain and wet snow will be possible most of Wednesday, and it could be a bit messy out there.

Another very small break will arrive Thursday into Friday morning, but again we won’t have much sunshine. Temperatures will be a lot more seasonal during this time, with highs in the 40’s and 50’s with lows in the 30’s. The start of the weekend brings with it another round of active conditions, with spotty showers turning to more of a steady rainfall by Saturday. This storm system will have a very strong cold front yet again, with warmer air soon to be followed by cold air on the back end. Rain will be what many of us see, but snow over the mountains of western MD and WV is also likely late Saturday into Saturday night. We finally have some sunnier weather in store as we turn the clocks forward next Sunday.

Stay dry later today and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson