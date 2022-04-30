After seeing a few frosty mornings, temperatures are looking to remain pleasant and mild as we start the month of May. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, close to average, with a chance of rain this week. Showers move in Sunday, so do all the yardwork you can on Saturday.

We will see sunshine to start the weekend, but expect clouds to move in late in the day Saturday and continue throughout the day Sunday. On and off showers will be possible for the morning, with heavier showers by the afternoon and evening. A few pockets of rain may be soaking.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly dry, but clouds may linger. Watch the skies for Wednesday for a thunderstorm so. Highs mid-week will top out in the mid to upper 70s. More rain looks to come late this week, cooling temperatures down for next weekend. Temperatures for next weekend, however, look to stay well above freezing.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday: A few showers on and off throughout the day. Heavier precipitation is possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 60s.

Monday: Partly cloudy after a morning sprinkle. Highs will be in the 70s.

Tuesday: Clouds build with a slight chance of showers in the evening. Highs will be in the 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a leftover shower. Highs will be in the 70s.

Friday: Overcast skies with more rain. Highs will be in the 60s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen