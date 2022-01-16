Rain-snow line this evening will determine snowfall amounts

Snow will fall this afternoon and begin to mix with rain and freezing rain this evening. The amounts of snow will likely be determined where the rain-snow line forms, and how far north it rises will either give us more or less snowfall. The two scenarios are both rather tricky to predict. It may not be until the snow begins to fall that we know how much we will likely see.

At the heart of it all is splitting the difference between the two tracks. While in both cases, the DC and Baltimore metro will generally see 1-3 inches of snowfall before things change over to rain. Areas along the Blue Ridge Mountains and westward will see the most wintry precipitation, which is why they are under the winter storm warning.

While areas could locally see more in the way of snowfall, based on the storm track and elevation, Hagerstown, Martinsburg, and Frederick will possibly see 3-6 inches of snow. In contrast, folks not significantly impacted by the rain-snow divide will likely see six-plus inches. Areas of this include Winchester and those generally west of I-81. Before the high mountains, the Potomac Highlands could see 6-8 inches, while the highest mountains to the west could see 8 inches up to a foot of snowfall.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Starting cold and quiet. Clouds will begin to build, and snow will fall during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s. A wintry mix is possible overnight.

Monday: An early morning mix before seeing highs in the 30s and 40s. Winds will begin to pick up after the storm.

Tuesday: Rather cold and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

Friday: Cold with highs only in the 20s.

Saturday: The chilly conditions continue with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen