Rain showers & storms Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Clouds will continue to thicken this evening due to an approaching system. We will see mostly cloudy skies overnight and temperatures staying mild in the 60’s. Cloudy with rain showers on Monday and widespread scattered storms throughout the afternoon. Rainfall potential is tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch with higher totals in the storm areas. As the system moves away overnight, we can expect partly sunny skies on Tuesday. There will be a lot of moisture and increasing dewpoints into the 60’s which could produce some storms. Our next wave or rain showers or storms will be on Wednesday as a cold front passes through. As we get near 80 degrees, the front will bring showers to our region with a slight potential for a storm. Temperatures will begin to cool down towards the end of the week as we get back into the 60’s. Friday will bring us a slight chance of showers and should move out for us to dry in time for the weekend.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. South winds 5-8 mph. Lows near 60 degrees.

Monday: Cloudy with rain showers and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 70’s. Rainfall totals tenth to a quarter of an inch.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Wednesday: Mix of clouds with showers. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Enjoy your week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro