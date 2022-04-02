A sunny start to the weekend, but we may see a cloud or two overnight. A sprinkle of rain is possible overnight into early Sunday, but most of the day will be dry with highs in the 50s and 60s. A better chance of rain comes as we head into midweek.

Clouds will build on Monday for a chance of showers Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s Wednesday, with rain likely, with a possible thundershower. We will have a leftover shower Friday before drying out next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Monday: Cloudy skies with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday: A mix of clouds with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the 60s.

Wednesday: Rain likely with a possible rumble of thunder. Highs will be in the 70s.

Thursday: Rain continues with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Friday: A leftover shower with highs in the 60s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen