Rain late Sunday, cold winds Monday and Tuesday

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Overcast skies with rain to arrive late. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Monday: Rain early, then gradual clearing throughout the day. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Winds will increase.

Tuesday: Cold and windy. Highs will be in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thanksgiving: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Black Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen