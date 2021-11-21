Rain late Sunday, cold winds Monday and Tuesday

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:
Sunday: Overcast skies with rain to arrive late. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.
Monday: Rain early, then gradual clearing throughout the day. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Winds will increase.
Tuesday: Cold and windy. Highs will be in the 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Thanksgiving: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Black Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Have a wonderful week!
Meteorologist Derek Bowen