Rain dwindling down

After seeing heavy rains Friday, we will see lesser showers Saturday. There will be a good bit of dry time Saturday with a few showers to come later this afternoon and evening, which may impact folks trick-or-treating early.

Sunday will be cloudy but dry. We may see clearing as early as Sunday night. Monday will be much sunnier before our next system comes as early as Tuesday, bringing another shower and much cooler temperatures. Lows on Wednesday morning will be in the 30s!

These chilly conditions will continue Thursday and Friday mornings, with highs only making it into the 40s and 50s. A sprinkle or two of rain is possible Thursday too

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mix of clouds with showers possible in the morning with a chance during the afternoon and evening. Not as wet as yesterday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday: Overcast skies with highs in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the 50s.

Wednesday: A bitterly cold morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with a chance of sprinkles. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with high in the lower 50s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen