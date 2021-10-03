Rain comes as early as the evening hours

We are saying bye to sunny and blue skies as clouds build throughout the day. Rain may come as early as Sunday evening. More rain is likely for Monday. Over the next 48 hours, the DC, Baltimore areas see around a tenth of an inch of rain. The valleys and mountains west could see a quarter to a half-inch. A few locations could see nearly three-quarters to an inch of rainfall!

The chance for hit or miss showers continues throughout the week, with clouds likely to rule the day. Highs will be in the 80s Sunday but will fall closer to average midweek onward. While temperatures may hang around average for that time, climate prediction suggests warmer than average October temperatures.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Clouds building with a chance of a shower coming in late this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Monday: Overcast skies with rain. A possible thundershower could be possible during the afternoon or early evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tuesday: Hit or miss rain showers with cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday: Another chance of rain with overcast skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Thursday: Overcast skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Friday: Continued cloud cover with showers possible. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Saturday: A chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.