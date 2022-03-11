Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 59 (56-63)

Friday night: Turning cloudy with rain arriving after midnight. Winds: W 8-12 mph, Low: 37 (33-40)

Saturday: Cloudy and very windy with rain changing to snow in the morning as temperatures drop. Winds: NW 20-30 mph, Gusts: 40-50 mph, High: 38 (32-40), Low: 17 (13-20)

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Today is going to be the classic “calm before the storm” situation, to a tee. After we warmed up a bit yesterday, we’ll get even warmer today as highs reach toward 60 degrees under a good mix of sunshine and cloud cover. This surge of warmth is the result of this weekend’s storm gaining some strength and pulling up some warmer air from the south. As the two pieces of energy from this system come together tonight over our area, one from the south and one from the north, it will still be warm enough for just rain to fall shortly after midnight. It will start getting colder soon after the rain begins, eventually cold enough for a switch to snow to begin across the mountains by 5-7 AM Saturday.

Once this transition begins, it will quickly sweep across the area. Rain will turn to snow through the heart of the area around 7-9 AM, reaching the I-95 corridor by 10 AM at the latest. This is a little bit earlier than the models indicated yesterday, thus expected snowfall totals have been adjusted upward a bit. Many of us will end up with 2-4” before almost all the snow ends by Saturday evening. More to the east, only an inch or two may stick, while to the west across the mountains there’s a chance for 4-8”. This isn’t going to be a major snowfall event, but a few quick inches of accumulation coupled with very strong wind gusts and rapidly falling temperatures into Saturday night will make for a very messy day.

Bitter cold temperatures in the teens can be expected Saturday night as things clear out, and with the wind still going wind chills will be down into the single digits. We rebound very quickly on Sunday, but it will still be a bit chilly in the 40’s. Plenty of sunshine will carry over into Monday as highs keep on climbing back toward the 60’s. High pressure generally holds court near us next week, keeping things very dry, quiet, and warm. A system well to our south may bring some rain showers toward St. Patrick’s Day, but as of right now there’s still plenty of uncertainty to where it appears we’ll stay dry for now.

Stay safe out there tomorrow and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson