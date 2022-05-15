Good Sunday! With partly to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon, a line of rain, wind, and some hail have impacted the region. Thankfully, today’s active weather has been below severe limits, but parts of our region are at a marginal risk for flooding mainly due to a slow storm motion. This is of course all out ahead of a strong cold front that will move through the area to start the week. Tonight, the threat of thunderstorms should steadily drop off after mid-evening with dry conditions expected overnight. Light winds and clearing of skies overnight night may lead to some patchy dense fog. Monday, a strong cold front is forecast to approach from the west and pass through the region Monday afternoon into early Monday night. Ahead of the frontal passage, strong south to southwesterly flow will lead to instability and therefore storms. The combination of strong winds will lead to an enhanced risk for severe weather on Monday, with the main hazards being damaging winds, large hail, and possibly a tornado. The Severe Storms Prediction Center (SPC) has most of our region at enhanced risk for severe weather, meaning there could be more numerous storms across the area. The thinking within the WDVM Weather Center is that the main window for storms will be between noon and 7 pm. Showers should taper off by mid-evening and drier, breezier conditions to follow. Tuesday looks to be slightly cooler and less humid, with daytime highs comfortably in the 70s, and even into Wednesday, there will be plenty of sunshine to start the day. By Wednesday afternoon and evening; however; clouds will be on the increase along with nighttime showers. By Thursday, we could once again have rain on our doorstep, as a warm front lifts through and north of our area. By Fri afternoon, with a warm front well north of the area and wet weather chances decreasing, it will feel like summer as the heat and humidity increase. The summerlike weather is forecast to be with us this upcoming weekend.

Severe Storms Prediction Center has much of the viewing area under the threat of severe weather on Monday afternoon. Stay weather alert and get your personalized weather alerts for your county.

Tonight: Early scattered showers and storms, then partly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows range between 56-64 degrees.

Monday: Afternoon storms some of which could be severe. Highs range from the mid-70s to the lower 80s.

Tuesday: Sunny and less humid. Highs in the 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with late showers. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered showers/t-showers. Highs in the 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 degrees.

Have a great night and week!

Scott Sumner