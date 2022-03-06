Clouds will roll in with a chance of a shower later this morning and afternoon. We may even see a few light showers this evening. The prospect of rain Sunday will be hit or miss compared to Monday. Rainfall totals Sunday will generally be less than a tenth of an inch, with a quarter to a half-inch of rain to come Monday. A few rumbles of thunder could be possible due to the warm temperatures. Highs Monday will be in the 70s and 80s!

Things will cool down for the rest of the week, with highs only into the 40s and 50s. We will try to rebound into the 60s Friday, but with more rain coming at the end of the week, we can expect another cool down for the weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the 70s.

Monday: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the 60s.

Saturday: A chance of rain with highs in the 50s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen