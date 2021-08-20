Possible rain over the weekend, but we dry out and warm up next work week

Rain is dwindling as we head throughout the morning. Most of us will be mainly dry this afternoon after a good soaking of rain Friday morning. There is an off chance of precipitation during the afternoon and evening, but we should dry out overnight before our next chance Saturday.

Saturday’s rain will mostly be on the Eastern Shore, but there is a chance of along areas southeast of DC along the tidal waters of the Potomac. Some models suggest a shower from Henri continuing into Sunday. Keep the rain gear handy just in case.

We begin to dry out as we head into next week, but as we do so, heat and humidity return, sending temperatures up into the 90s with a heatwave with temperatures 5-10 degrees above average.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: A mix of clouds with showers likely in the morning with a slight chance during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with a possible shower. Highs will be in the 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 90s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 90s.

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen