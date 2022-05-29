Happy Sunday! Surface high pressure will begin to work its way into our area, heading into our evening. This will allow for clear skies. We will continue to see dry conditions for tonight and the next several days. Lows tonight will dip into the 60s for most of the area. Patchy fog will be possible overnight. High pressure continues to stick around for our Memorial Day holiday, bringing us lots of sunshine. We will begin to see a warming trend as we head into our work week. For most of the viewing area, highs for Monday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Come Tuesday; we will see our highs rise into the lower to middle 90s for most places. But the one thing that we are keeping our eye out on is our dew point temperatures for Monday and even Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday, it will feel a little muggy outside. Patchy fog will also be possible during the early morning hours Monday and Tuesday.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the lower to upper 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny skies, feeling muggy outside. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies, another day muggy day. Highs in the lower to mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of PM thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower to upper 80s and lows in the lower to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: AM Showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine returns! Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Enjoy your Memorial Day!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward