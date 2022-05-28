Happy Saturday! Saturday night will be dry and mostly quiet with lows dipping into the 60s. Clouds will begin to roll in for the first half of the evening. Patchy fog will be possible west of the I-81 coordinator. High pressure from the south will begin to move into our area giving clearer skies for the rest of our Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures for will begin to warm up into the 80s Sunday and upper 80s for Memorial Day. We will continue to see dry conditions with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be shifting out of the south for Monday and one thing that we are keeping our eye out on is the humidity for Monday.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

MONDAY: More sunshine with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for PM thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: AM showers with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s and lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the 60s.

Enjoy your holiday weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward