Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, High: 56 (53-60)

Monday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SSW 3-5 mph, Low: 34 (29-37)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: L&V, High: 65 (61-68), Low: 40 (36-44)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy with isolated AM showers, then clearing some. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

1st Day of Spring: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

This weekend was a wild one weather-wise, with all the snow and wintry mess early on Saturday, giving way to very cold temperatures into Sunday with the sunshine returning for a bit. It’s not nearly as cold as yesterday morning, but we still have some chilly readings in the 20’s and 30’s this morning to kick off the new week. High pressure remains anchored to our south, and this will slowly slide east through the day. Light southerly winds will get going as a result and coupled with plenty of sunshine we’ll warm up quite a bit, into the upper 50’s in most locations. Most of the leftover snow from the weekend should easily melt thanks to this. Quiet and just a bit chilly tonight with lows in the 30’s.

After last week’s hectic forecast, this week will almost be the complete opposite. Warmth continues to build tomorrow, with highs climbing into the 60’s under a partly cloudy sky. After the northern and southern streams of the jet stream combined over the weekend, they will remain far enough apart all week that any storms that develop will stay on the weaker side. We’ll see one of these systems late Wednesday into St. Patrick’s Day morning, as a low develops along the Gulf Coast and comes up the East Coast. We’ll see some isolated showers during that time, but most of these will hug more to the east. Clearing out into Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to rise toward the end of the week, as highs jump all the way into the 70’s by Friday. We’ll have a brief bit of sunshine as well, but clouds will fill in quite a bit Friday night as the most potent system in the forecast arrives. This low will come out of the west and generally track across the Great Lakes. This puts us on the warmer side of this storm, which means just rain is to be expected. Scattered showers will linger around on Saturday, with a cold front cooling us down a bit into the 30’s on Saturday night. Still not getting all that cold though, as highs return to the upper 50’s with some sunshine for the 1st Day of Spring.

Soak up all the warmth that’s to come and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson