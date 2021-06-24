Plenty of dry time, spotty storms possible again Saturday

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, High: 80 (77-84)

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 56 (53-60)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph, High: 83 (79-87), Low: 68 (65-70)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Sometimes the weather conditions just can’t be beat in a good way, and today was one of those days. We had ample amounts of sunshine, low humidity, and very comfortable temperatures, one of those prime situations to keep the windows open or get out and about and get some outdoors time in. We’re looking at more of the same here today, with one minor change. High pressure is now off to our northeast, which means a slight southerly wind is set to kick up and bump up temperatures a bit more than yesterday. Otherwise, skies will remain fairly clear through tonight, with temperatures falling back into the upper 50’s after hitting the lower 80’s this afternoon.

If you’re not a fan of the humidity, the rest of the forecast is looking kind of rough for you. With continued southerly flow, it will start to feel muggy once again as temperatures jump into the middle 80’s on Friday. As we head into the weekend and beyond, the overall setup isn’t going to budge much and each and every day is going to be fairly similar. The setup will be that there’s going to be a high pressure situated off the Atlantic Coast, with multiple lows and a stalled front situated over the center of the country, and our area wedged in between. This gives us plenty of warmth, humidity, and slowly rising shower and storm chances.

Now, there will be subtle changes, as the stormy weather to the west slowly nudges east. Over the weekend there should be plenty of dry time, but the best forcing will be west of us so only spotty showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. The stalled front and stormy conditions start moving a little closer to us into next week, which will give us slightly more shower and storm coverage, especially during peak heating in the afternoon. Otherwise, very little change will take place with the forecast as we stay hot, humid, and stormy to end June.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson