Plenty of clouds, spotty storms possible south of I-66

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some clearing and spotty showers and storms in the afternoon, mainly along and south of I-66. Winds: NNW 4-8 mph, High: 91 (87-94)

Monday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 67 (65-70)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, but not too humid. Winds: NW 3-5 mph, High: 94 (90-97), Low: 68 (65-70)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

We all knew it had to come to an end at some point, and over the weekend our stretch of relatively comfortable and not too hot weather came to an end. High temperatures jumped back into the 90’s with lots of humidity on Sunday, and it’s still very mild and muggy out there this morning. A cold front is approaching, and it will cross the area today, but don’t expect many changes or much rainfall. Clouds will be around all morning as the front passes, with just a bit of clearing into the afternoon. The front will be across central Virginia by the second half of the day, and it’s along and south of I-66 where afternoon showers and storms will be most likely. The rest of us remain fairly dry yet again, all while we climb back into the 90’s.

Skies will quickly clear out tonight under drier northwest flow aloft, and humidity levels will tick down ever so slightly. Other than that, tomorrow is setting up to be another hot one under lots of sunshine as temperatures climb into the middle 90’s. The general setup this week is going to be the same as last week, with an upper-level trough staying situated over the eastern half of the country which will provide us with small disturbances crossing the area but plenty of drier air around. One of these disturbances will be another weak front Wednesday, but the chance of rain remains fairly low as this passes to the south.

A more significant shortwave is showing up on the models for Thursday, and this will be our best bet at any significant rainfall this week. Despite saying that, showers and storms will be isolated at best, so not everyone will end up soggy before Thursday is over. It’s behind this system that conditions will flip back over to more comfortable, with Canadian high pressure sliding in for the weekend. Humidity levels will fall significantly, with cooler highs in the 80’s and lows in the 50’s and 60’s for both Friday and Saturday. Next Sunday it appears we could see another warm up ahead of another possible cold front, so we’ll have to see how rain chances develop for the end of the upcoming weekend/start of August.

Have a great Monday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Damon Matson