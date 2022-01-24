Plenty of clouds, snow expected over the mountains tonight

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: Var. 4-8 mph, High: 34 (31-37)

Monday night: Cloudy with mountain snow showers. Winds: S 4-8 mph, Low: 28 (25-30)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty AM rain/snow showers, then turning breezy. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 38 (35-42), Low: 16 (12-19)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20’s with lows in the single digits.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty snow showers possible, mostly to the east. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the teens.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Some the coldest air in about three years moved in over the weekend and was it ever frigid cold! Low temperatures fell right around zero across nearly the entire area, with wind chills even colder than that. Since then, we’ve been able to moderate back to around the freezing mark, which is where we’re starting out on this Monday morning. Light snow showers have been scattered about since last evening, but those are wrapping up as the day begins. After a little bit of sunshine early on, we’ll be dealing with a cloudy day as another clipper system rolls in. By tonight, snow will be falling across the mountains of far western MD and WV, with just a few flakes and sprinkles making it east of I-81. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect where the snow is most likely to fall and accumulate up to a few inches.

Temperatures won’t be all that bad straight through Monday night, and a warm front early on Tuesday will push many of us up toward 40 degrees for a very brief time. It’s from there that the arctic bite returns yet again. A strong cold front will swing through Tuesday afternoon and kick up northwest winds to end the day. We’ll fall into the teens overnight and then we’ll struggle to get back into the 20’s on Wednesday despite the sunshine returning to the picture. The core of the arctic high pressure responsible for this next blast of cold air will move directly overhead Wednesday night. Clear skies, calm winds, and all the cold will push lows right back to where they we’re Friday night, if not even colder.

Given the progressive pattern we have set up right now, we’ll go from sunny and very cold to a lot less chilly and cloudy from Thursday into Friday. We’ll be watching a developing low along the coast, that could get some help from energy near the Great Lakes. As of right now, this storm will be too weak and stay too much to the east to big anything major, just some spotty snow showers near the coast. If things change some though, we could be looking at a little more snowfall for late Friday into Saturday. Once this bit of spotty snow heads out, we’re looking at breezy and chilly conditions with skies clearing out over the upcoming weekend.

Have a great start to the week folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson