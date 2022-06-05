Another gorgeous day is on tap across the DC and Baltimore metroplex. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, a few degrees cooler than Saturday! We warm back up into the low to mid-80s Monday, but no 90s are in the forecast. Clouds build Tuesday along with a chance of rain.

As we head into midweek, the chance of seeing rain increases. Our first chance of rain for the week will occur Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. A better chance of showers and storms comes Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-80s. We may see rain early Thursday morning before clearing out Friday. Another round of showers may come over next weekend.

The heaviest rainfall may occur Wednesday into Thursday, with another window of abundant rainfall to come either Saturday or Sunday. Tuesday’s rain, if any, will be light.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday: Clouds build with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday: Rain early, otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen