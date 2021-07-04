Picture perfect weather for the Fourth beyond a stray shower

Like yesterday, we may see a few isolated pop-up thundershowers on Sunday afternoon and early evening. Little to no impact on Fourth of July plans are expected. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. It will be hot and humid over the next three days.

A heatwave will begin on Monday, with the following two days seeing 90 degrees. Showers and storms will break us from the heat on Thursday and Friday before temperatures go back up close to 90 next Saturday. A cold front plus moisture from Elsa may bring us a good bit of rain late this week.

Be careful overnight if you chose to set off fireworks. Drink plenty of water over the next few days due to the heat and humidity to come.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a pop-up shower. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy after a foggy start. Highs will be in the 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the 90s.

Wednesday: Hot and sticky with a slight chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the 90s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with storms becoming likely. Highs will be in the 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few possible thundershowers possible. Highs will be in the 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Have a wonderful Fourth!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen