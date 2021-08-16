Periods of rain likely as a warm front pushes north

Monday: Cloudy with showers and pockets of rain, a few storms are likely this afternoon. Heavy rain could lead to localized flash flooding. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, High: 78 (76-82)

Monday night: Cloudy with showers and rain continuing, areas of patchy fog are possible as well. Winds: SSE 4-8 mph, Low: 71 (69-74)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms, but more dry time is expected. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 85 (81-87), Low: 72 (68-74)

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

After by far the hottest stretch of the summer, we finally kept relatively cool conditions around on Sunday with highs only getting to the lower 80’s. Generally cooler temperatures are going to be a common theme this week, especially during the day. The reason for this is mostly going to be all the clouds and a much better chance at rainfall. This is the first time in a while we could see steady rounds of much-needed rain, and it’s mostly due to a warm front along with tropical moisture lifting through the area today. There will be pockets of storms and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding in areas that have already been soggy recently, such as southwest of the DC metro. It’s worth watching other locations across the viewing area as well, but with how dry it’s been we should be fine.

Rounds of rain continue overnight, before we catch quite a bit more dry time on Tuesday. It will still be cloudy for the most part though with the warm front lingering just north of the area and the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred pushing our direction. This leads us into Wednesday, when rain and storms are going to be fairly likely once again and the flash flood threat will return. We’ll have to watch Fred’s exact track as well, as some severe weather could roll in if we stay on the south and west side of what’s left of Fred. The heaviest bands of tropical rain look to set up over the western half of the area, which is good news for those that have been extremely dry.

Scattered rain and storms will continue to be possible into Thursday, though we should start seeing some clearing throughout the day. Temperatures will bump up a bit as humidity continues to stick around into the weekend with high pressure over the Atlantic exerting its will once again. Given the continued warmth and humidity, afternoon storm chances can’t be ruled out both Friday and Saturday, but it’s going to be generally pretty dry. Next Sunday a cold front will likely cross the area, and this could completely dry things out into next week.

Soak up the rain, watch for flooded areas, and have a great Monday.

Meteorologist Damon Matson