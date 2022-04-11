Monday: Morning sunshine and some frost will give way to some clouds and warmer temperatures late. Winds: S 10-15 mph, High: 68 (63-71)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, mainly to the west. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, Low: 54 (49-56)

Tuesday: Clouds early with sunshine returning late. Winds: W 8-12 mph, High: 73 (68-76), Low: 55 (52-58)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible late. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Despite the growing season officially starting for most of the area over the weekend, it didn’t feel like it with chilly conditions sticking around. This chill is reaching its peak this morning, with a Frost Advisory in effect for all counties along and east of I-81 as readings will drop to or below the freezing mark this morning. Now, this is taking place because we finally calmed the wind down and cleared out all the clouds that stuck around over the weekend as well. This early sunshine will quickly warm us up, especially with the help of a warm front that will be arriving as well. Expect highs well into the 60’s today, easily the warmest we’ve been so far in April. Clouds will also be returning, with some spotty showers developing along the warm front, mainly to the west, later tonight.

Most locations will stay dry however, with just some clouds continuing to linger into the morning tomorrow. The clouds will keep us very mild in the 50’s through the night, setting us up for more very warm days ahead. Despite the lack of sunshine early, we’ll get some tomorrow afternoon as highs jump well into the 70’s. Throughout the week, there will be weak fronts and disturbances nearby, but generally drier conditions will win out, even as clouds duck in and out. Wednesday will be a good example of this, with plenty of clouds but only a few spotty showers right near the end of the day. This will also be the warmest day of the week, as some spots may hit the 80-degree mark for the first time this year.

With all the warm air in place, there will be plenty of available energy in the atmosphere for a cold front to work with as one approaches from the west into Thursday. The limiting factor here is how much moisture will be leftover, as drier air will continue to hold court for the most part this week. Spotty to isolated showers will be possible, and there could be a few thunderstorms as well. This rain will be localized though, with many staying dry as we head toward a slightly cooler Easter weekend. Another round of showers is going to be possible Saturday into Saturday night as disturbances continue to linger nearby. With no major system in place, there’s still some question as to whether there will be any leftover showers for Easter, but right now it looks like the holiday will be dry.

Have a great start to the week and enjoy the warmth!

Meteorologist Damon Matson