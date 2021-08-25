Our very stagnant pattern continues, a few mountain storms possible

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with spotty mountain showers and storms possible. Winds: S 3-5 mph, High: 93 (89-96)

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Winds: Light S, Low: 72 (69-74)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with spotty showers and storms possible. Winds: Light SW, High: 92 (88-96), Low: 71 (68-74)

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

Everything remained fairly status quo since yesterday, just sunny, hot, and decently humid. Believe it or not though, we could be even muggier, and today that’s likely to happen. High pressure has slid off the East Coast, allowing for an additional influx of moisture and thus higher heat index values later this afternoon. The air is still very stagnant as well, and as a result the Baltimore and DC metros and surrounding counties are under a Code Orange Air Quality Alert. Our only chance to stir things up would be any storms that develop, but it looks like the majority of us will stay high and dry. That being said, a disturbance well to the west should be enough to spark up storms over the mountains this afternoon, so some folks could see rain later today.

Quiet conditions continue overnight, with patchy fog possible toward sunrise, especially in locations that see rain. Heat, humidity, and spotty storms continue to highlight the forecast on Thursday, with very little changing as high pressure still stays prominent. This feature will finally break down a bit by Friday and Saturday, as a weakening cold front will be rolling in and stalling overhead. This front will be the focal point for storm development as the weekend begins, with isolated activity on Friday but higher chances of scattered storms on Saturday. These storms shouldn’t cause us any big issues, though the slow-moving nature of this activity could cause flooding issues if heavy rain ends up over the same locations.

We’ll continue to see isolated showers and storms with the front still nearby Sunday. A stronger cold front inches in by the start of next week, and it appears Monday will also be a day for higher rain chances. We’ll see a slight downturn in temperatures, with high temperatures falling into the upper 80’s. Other than that, expect August to end with daily storm chances, stagnant conditions, and plenty of humidity.

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson