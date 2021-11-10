Our pleasant stretch of weather continues through tonight

Wednesday: Morning clouds, giving way to mostly sunny skies later in the day. Winds: N 5-10 mph, High: 67 (64-70)

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: NE 3-5 mph, Low: 43 (40-47)

Veterans Day: Some morning sunshine, then turning mostly cloudy. Winds: SE 8-12 mph, High: 64 (61-69), Low: 55 (51-58)

Friday: Gradually clearing with AM showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

If you ended up switching the air conditioning back on yesterday, no one would have blamed you that’s for sure. It was downright warm for early November, as temperatures climbed all the way into the 70’s, and it hasn’t cooled off much overnight either. Clouds rolled in with a weak disturbance, keeping us in the upper 40’s and 50’s to kick things off today. This disturbance is quickly heading out, so any light sprinkles and clouds should be gone by mid-morning. From there, it’s going to turn into another mostly sunny and warm day, though highs should only get back to the 60’s. Looking slightly cooler tonight under partly cloudy skies.

More active weather starts to roll in on Veterans Day. After some sunshine in the morning, a warm front will lift north across the area and bring plenty of high cloud cover. Models have continued to be consistent and hold off any rainfall until after sunset, with showers starting to arrive around 6-8 PM. From there, it’s going to be a very unsettled Thursday night, with steady to possibly heavy rain and occasionally breezy winds. There won’t be any major concerns as this system rolls through thankfully, as showers will slowly taper off Friday morning.

The other major change once the rain is over is how much cooler it will get once again. We’ll see our Friday high temperatures in the morning, with temperatures continuing to tumble from there. With a broad upper-level low overhead and multiple disturbances passing through the northwest flow that will set up for the weekend, it’s going to remain cloudy with chances of spotty showers. Afternoon highs will be lucky to reach the 50’s, even as skies start to clear out into next week. Expect a sunny but chilly setup into Monday and next Tuesday, with overnight conditions back down near the freezing mark as well.

Have a fantastic Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson