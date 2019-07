Our local weather will rapidly change this week

A pleasant Wednesday is to be followed by a wet and possibly stormy Thursday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! PLEASANT WEATHER WILL BE SEEN AND FELT TODAY. HIGH PRESSURE WILL GIVE US PLENTY OF SUNSHINE THROUGHOUT THE MORNING, BUT AS THE AFTERNOON WEARS ON, MORE CLOUDS WILL START TO BUILD IN FROM THE SOUTH AS A STORM SYSTEM CLIMBS THE COAST. TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE RATHER PLEASANT AND WITH LOW LEVELS OF HUMIDITY, DAYTIME HIGHS SHOULD PEAK OUT IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S. CLOUD COVER INCREASES TONIGHT, WITH RAIN SHOWERS MOVING IN AND AROUND MIDNIGHT.

A COASTAL LOW-PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL TRACK UP THE COAST OVERNIGHT, SENDING SHOWERS OUR WAY FOR THURSDAY MORNING, BEFORE MOVING UP INTO NEW ENGLAND MID-AFTERNOON. WE SHOULD GET A BREAK IN THE SHOWERS AND CLOUD COVER DURING THAT TIME, SO WITH A LITTLE SUNSHINE, WE COULD DESTABILIZE THE ATMOSPHERE ENOUGH TO BRING ABOUT SOME THUNDERSTORMS LATE AFTERNOON, AS A FRONT WORKS ITS WAY INTO THE 4STATE REGION. SOME LOCALLY HEAVIER RAIN IS ALSO A POSSIBILITY WITH ANY STRONGER STORM.

DRY WEATHER TAKES OVER FOR FRIDAY AND SATURDAY BEFORE MORE WET WEATHER IS A POSSIBILITY ON SUNDAY. THE BIG WEATHER STORY; HOWEVER, THIS WEEKEND, WILL BE THE RISE IN TEMPS. WITH MANY AREAS THIS WEEK STAYING BELOW NORMAL, ABOVE NORMAL DAYTIME TEMPERATURES AND HIGHER HUMIDITY WILL MAKE IT FEEL RATHER SUMMER-LIKE GOING INTO NEXT WEEK. RAIN CHANCES WILL ALSO LINGER INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, THEN INCREASING CLOUDINESS THIS AFTERNOON. HIGHS: 68-78. SOUTHEAST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS DEVELOPING. LOWS: 52-57.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY. A STORM OR TWO IS ALSO POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH CLOUDS ON THE INCREASE THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

HAVE A GREAT WEDNESDAY!

METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER