Our cloudy stretch continues, sunshine returns Tuesday

Monday: Light fog/drizzle expected through the morning, then staying mostly cloudy. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph, High: 73 (69-76)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Winds: Light NE, Low: 60 (59-63)

Tuesday: Cloudy to start, then gradually clearing out through the day. Winds: Light ENE, High: 76 (72-79), Low: 59 (56-62)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Not the most ideal weekend for our weather conditions, as it certainly remained on the warmer side but most of the time it was cloudy and damp. Light drizzle and rain showers lingered about the area yesterday, and we’re continuing to see more of the same this morning. With low pressure still lingering just off the Atlantic Coast, onshore flow will continue to keep the fog/drizzle around through the morning and clouds will stick around all day. Despite this, we’ll stay slightly above average with our temperatures for mid-October yet again with highs in the 70’s. Clouds and patchy fog stick around tonight into Tuesday morning as well.

High pressure continues to sit off to our northeast as the coastal low continues to weaken and lose its grip on the area. As drier air continues to filter in with time, the cloudiness and dampness that have lingered about the last several days will finally lift. Skies will gradually clear out as we gradually warm up tomorrow. Both Wednesday and Thursday look to feature a little more sunshine, which will push us back up toward the 80 degree mark. This almost late summer-like feel will peak on Friday with southerly winds kicking in and amplifying this warmth, all while bringing back clouds.

All week long, there will be a very amplified pattern across the country, with massive storms impacting the West Coast and Rockies with rain, storms, and even snow in the mountains. This amplified pattern will finally start shifting our way into the upcoming weekend, with one of these storm systems heading east as it weakens. A cold front will push in next Saturday, and overall we should just see a good dose of rain, nothing too crazy. Behind the front though, it’s looking more and more likely that some crisp fall air will finally return. Expect plenty of sunshine with near normal temperatures for mid-October by next Sunday.

Have a great start to the week everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson